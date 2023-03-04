SpaceX Crew-6 mission’s approach to space station captured in breathtaking video
Submit on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 21:11
The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft carrying the Crew-6 astronauts docked at the International Space Station early Friday morning (March 3), and cameras caught the action.
