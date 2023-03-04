Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX Crew-6 mission’s approach to space station captured in breathtaking video

Submit on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 21:11

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft carrying the Crew-6 astronauts docked at the International Space Station early Friday morning (March 3), and cameras caught the action.

Related posts:

  1. Digital TV – Its All About Technology
  2. Were the Mars moons Phobos and Deimos born from another shattered moon?
  3. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe captures stunning Venus photo during close flyby
  4. Opportunity Mars rover leader on ‘Good Night Oppy’ film, giving up Saturn

This entry was posted on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy