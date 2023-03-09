Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

One-of-kind Barbie dolls honor citizen astronaut, space scientist as role models on International Women’s Day

Thursday, March 9th, 2023

Kat Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman to fly into space, and space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock now have Barbie dolls honoring them as STEM role models.

