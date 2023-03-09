One-of-kind Barbie dolls honor citizen astronaut, space scientist as role models on International Women’s Day
Kat Echazarreta, the first Mexican-born woman to fly into space, and space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock now have Barbie dolls honoring them as STEM role models.
