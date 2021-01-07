Submit on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 17:00

Thanks to a speed-up of Earth’s rotation, the length of the astronomical day and the length of the clock day aren’t quite matching up. Eventually, international timekeepers may need to subtract a second.

