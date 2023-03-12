Satellite News

SpaceX Dragon capsule splashes down with Crew-5 astronauts after 157 days in space

SpaceX’s Crew-5 astronauts have returned to Earth. The four astronauts on the Dragon capsule Endurance splashed down March 11 to end a 157-day trip to the International Space Station.

