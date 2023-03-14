Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

More lunar missions means more space junk around the moon – two scientists are building a catalog to track the trash

Submit on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 01:11

Scientists and government agencies have been worried about the space junk surrounding Earth for decades. But humanity’s starry ambitions are farther reaching than the space just around Earth.

Related posts:

  1. FCC Seeks Comments On Rule Preventing Sirius-XM Merger
  2. Digital TV Deals – Entertainment Redefined
  3. What could a space telescope just for solar system science do?
  4. Russian space agency reports Soyuz capsule was damaged due to leak on space station

This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy