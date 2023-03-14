More lunar missions means more space junk around the moon – two scientists are building a catalog to track the trash
Scientists and government agencies have been worried about the space junk surrounding Earth for decades. But humanity’s starry ambitions are farther reaching than the space just around Earth.
