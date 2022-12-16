Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Russian space agency reports Soyuz capsule was damaged due to leak on space station

Submit on Friday, December 16th, 2022 02:11

Russia’s space agency issued a statement on Thursday (Dec. 15) concerning the leak on its Soyuz MS-22 capsule, writing that although the vehicle was damaged, the crew aboard the space station is safe.

Related posts:

  1. Satellite Security Corp. Intends to Acquire AIMMS
  2. Satellite Dish TV Provider – Good Read
  3. Best Books-To-Movies on Satellite TV
  4. Always Rely On The Future of Cable TV Business

This entry was posted on Friday, December 16th, 2022 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy