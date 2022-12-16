Russian space agency reports Soyuz capsule was damaged due to leak on space station
Submit on Friday, December 16th, 2022 02:11
Russia’s space agency issued a statement on Thursday (Dec. 15) concerning the leak on its Soyuz MS-22 capsule, writing that although the vehicle was damaged, the crew aboard the space station is safe.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 16th, 2022 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.