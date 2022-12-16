NASA probe to inspect the solar system’s most active volcanic world, Jupiter’s Io
Submit on Friday, December 16th, 2022 03:12
After exploring Ganymede and Europa, NASA’s Jupiter probe Juno is about to set its sights on the third of the giant planet’s four main moons — the mysterious volcanic moon Io.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 16th, 2022 at 3:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.