Axiom Space reveals prototype spacesuit for Artemis astronauts on the moon

Submit on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 22:12

A prototype of the spacesuit that astronauts plan to wear during the next mission to land on the moon has been unveiled. Unlike the garments worn by the Apollo astronauts, this suit is a “rental.”

