Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo ship arrive at space station on March 16
Submit on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 23:11
A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule carrying nearly 6,300 pounds of supplies will arrive at the International Space Station Thursday morning (March 16), and you can watch it live.
