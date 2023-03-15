Axiom Space to reveal Artemis 3 moonwalking spacesuits on March 15. Here’s how to watch it live.
Axiom Space will showcase its moonwalking spacesuits for NASA in a live event on March 15. These spacesuits will debut on Artemis 3, the first moon-landing mission in decades, as soon as 2025.
