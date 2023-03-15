SpaceX’s Starship has 50% chance of success on 1st orbital flight, Elon Musk says
SpaceX’s huge new Starship vehicle has a roughly 50% chance of success on its debut orbital mission, which could lift off in the next month or so, Elon Musk said.
