SpaceX’s Starship has 50% chance of success on 1st orbital flight, Elon Musk says

Submit on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 04:11

SpaceX’s huge new Starship vehicle has a roughly 50% chance of success on its debut orbital mission, which could lift off in the next month or so, Elon Musk said.

