‘Silo’ explores post-apocalyptic life underground in new Apple TV+ series (trailer)

Submit on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 03:11

Apple TV+’s new series “Silo” explores post-apocalyptic life underground and is based on the best-selling novels of the same name by American author Hugh Howey.

