Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

1st Native American woman astronaut wants the world to ‘share in that joy’ after SpaceX Crew-5 flight

Submit on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 04:11

Shortly after coming home from the International Space Station, NASA’s Nicole Mann talked about how she is trying to bring others into the field by sharing her journey.

Related posts:

  1. Space Systems/Loral Completes GOES Program Work
  2. The full moon may influence sleep and menstrual cycles, scientists say
  3. SpaceX could launch 100 missions in 2023, Elon Musk says
  4. ‘Khan!!! The Musical!’ is a wacky ‘Star Trek’ adaptation best served live Off-Broadway

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy