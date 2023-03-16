1st Native American woman astronaut wants the world to ‘share in that joy’ after SpaceX Crew-5 flight
Submit on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 04:11
Shortly after coming home from the International Space Station, NASA’s Nicole Mann talked about how she is trying to bring others into the field by sharing her journey.
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.