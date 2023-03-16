Satellite News

Axiom Space targeting November 2023 for 3rd private astronaut mission to space station

Axiom Space is targeting November 2023 for the launch of its Ax-3 mission, which will send four private astronauts to the International Space Station for a two-week stay.

