Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Faint gravitational waves may be from primordial fractures in space-time

Submit on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 04:11

The early universe may have been such a violent place that space-time itself fractured like a pane of glass, releasing gravitational waves that astronomers say we may have already detected.

Related posts:

  1. Russia To Close Far Eastern Launch Facility
  2. The Differences Between Satellite TV and Cable – A Consumer’s Guide
  3. SpaceX’s Starship SN9 prototype fires engines again to prep for test flight
  4. The Lego Guardians of the Galaxy advent calendar is up to 47% off for Black Friday

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy