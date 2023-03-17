Satellite News

Exclusive: NASA astronaut Mae Jemison stars in Disney+ episode of ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space, voices a fictional app in a new episode of ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ that runs March 18, during Women’s History Month.

