Maple leaf to the moon: Canadian Space Agency debuts new logo
Submit on Friday, March 17th, 2023 04:11
When the first Canadian to launch to the moon lifts off with NASA’s next Artemis mission, he or she will do so wearing a new symbol of Canada’s efforts in space: the Canadian Space Agency’s new logo.
This entry was posted on Friday, March 17th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.