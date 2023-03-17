Satellite News

Maple leaf to the moon: Canadian Space Agency debuts new logo

When the first Canadian to launch to the moon lifts off with NASA’s next Artemis mission, he or she will do so wearing a new symbol of Canada’s efforts in space: the Canadian Space Agency’s new logo.

