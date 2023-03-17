Scientists discover signs of ‘modern’ glacier on Mars that hints at buried water ice
Remnants of a modern glacier have been found near Mars’ equator, suggesting ice may still exist at shallow depths in the area, which could have significant implications for future human exploration.
