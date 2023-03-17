NASA’s Parker Solar Probe makes its 15th close flyby of the sun this St. Patrick’s Day
Submit on Friday, March 17th, 2023 23:11
While people around Earth enjoy a cold drink of St. Patrick’s Day, the Parker Solar Probe will make another close approach to the sun, braving scorching hot temperatures to help solve solar mysteries.
This entry was posted on Friday, March 17th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.