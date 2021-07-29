Satellite News

Inmarsat unveils GEO/LEO communications network ‘ORCHESTRA’

Inmarsat has unveiled plans for ORCHESTRA, a communications network that is to bring together existing geosynchronous (GEO) satellites with low Earth orbit satellites (LEO) and terrestrial 5G into an integrated, high-performance solution.

