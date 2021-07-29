Submit on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 22:43

Inmarsat has unveiled plans for ORCHESTRA, a communications network that is to bring together existing geosynchronous (GEO) satellites with low Earth orbit satellites (LEO) and terrestrial 5G into an integrated, high-performance solution.

