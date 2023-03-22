Satellite News

Artemis 2 moon rocket coming together ahead of 2024 astronaut launch (photo)

The Artemis 2 moon rocket’s core stage is nearly fully assembled aside from the engines, according to NASA. The launcher will send astronauts to the moon as soon as 2024.

