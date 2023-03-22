Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Telescope spies hot, gritty clouds in skies of huge exoplanet with 2 suns

Submit on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 22:11

JWST just peered directly into the atmosphere of the giant exoplanet VHS 1256 b and found a roiling world with turbulent clouds made of silicates, similar to sand here on Earth.

Related posts:

  1. Globecomm Earnings Nearly Double In 2007 Second Quarter
  2. Astronaut Clayton Anderson will promote children’s literacy in 1st ‘Virtual Astronaut’ talk next week
  3. Monster antimatter particle slams into Antarctica
  4. NASA astronauts debut new patch design for Boeing Starliner crew flight test

This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy