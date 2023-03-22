James Webb Telescope spies hot, gritty clouds in skies of huge exoplanet with 2 suns
JWST just peered directly into the atmosphere of the giant exoplanet VHS 1256 b and found a roiling world with turbulent clouds made of silicates, similar to sand here on Earth.
