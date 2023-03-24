Satellite News

Want to see Uranus? The crescent moon points the way tonight (March 24)

Submit on Friday, March 24th, 2023 17:11

The crescent moon will act as an excellent guide for skywatchers hoping to spot the distant solar system ice giant Uranus on Friday (March 24) with the celestial bodies making a closely separated in the sky.

