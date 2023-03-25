Satellite News

Boeing Starliner’s 1st astronaut mission delayed to May at the earliest

Boeing and NASA had been targeting April for Starliner’s Crew Flight Test, but the astronaut mission will now launch after the private Ax-2 flight, which is targeted for early May.

