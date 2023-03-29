Mysterious aurora-like phenomenon ‘STEVE’ appears during strongest solar storm for more than half a decade
The STEVE phenomenon was spotted across the U.S. and in parts of the U.K. after the most powerful solar storm to hit Earth for six years smashed into our planet.
