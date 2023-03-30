‘Hole’ in the sun unleashes powerful X1.2 solar flare, threatens space weather mayhem
A powerful solar flare knocked out radio communications on Earth last night in what space weather forecasters fear might be the beginning of a spell of rough space weather in the coming days.
