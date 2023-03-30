Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Hole’ in the sun unleashes powerful X1.2 solar flare, threatens space weather mayhem

Submit on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 19:11

A powerful solar flare knocked out radio communications on Earth last night in what space weather forecasters fear might be the beginning of a spell of rough space weather in the coming days.

Related posts:

  1. Exclusive First Look: New ‘Firefly’ graphic novel ‘Watch How I Soar’ reveals Wash’s tale
  2. On This Day in Space: Nov. 15, 1988: Green Bank’s 300-Foot telescope collapses
  3. Mynaric selected by ESA to investigate optical technologies for inter-satellite links
  4. Blue Origin aims for Mars in 2024 with twin NASA spacecraft

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy