Submit on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 21:33

Mynaric has been awarded a contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to analyse, design, build and test on a laboratory model an end-to-end optical communication system that can achieve data transmission speeds of 1 Terabit per second (Tbps).

