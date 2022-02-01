Satellite News

Mynaric selected by ESA to investigate optical technologies for inter-satellite links

Mynaric has been awarded a contract by the European Space Agency (ESA) to analyse, design, build and test on a laboratory model an end-to-end optical communication system that can achieve data transmission speeds of 1 Terabit per second (Tbps).

