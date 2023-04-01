Satellite News

April delights: Mercury, Venus and the Pleiades put on a sky show this month

From now through mid-April, Venus will help you to identify the normally hard-to-find planet Mercury. And along the way, Venus will have a striking interaction with the Pleiades star cluster.

