Four for the moon! NASA names Artemis 2 astronaut crew for 1st lunar mission since Apollo

Submit on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 23:11

NASA has named its first moon crew in over 50 years. The agency announced Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch of NASA and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen as the Artemis 2 crew.

