Four for the moon! NASA names Artemis 2 astronaut crew for 1st lunar mission since Apollo
NASA has named its first moon crew in over 50 years. The agency announced Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch of NASA and Canada’s Jeremy Hansen as the Artemis 2 crew.
