Here’s what we’ve learned from NASA’s DART asteroid-slamming mission so far
Submit on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 03:11
NASA’s DART mission, an attempt to discover if a spacecraft impact can shift an asteroid away from a collision course with Earth, has been described as a “smashing success.”
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.