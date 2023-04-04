Satellite News

Newly named Artemis 2 crew to notch many firsts on historic moon mission

Tuesday, April 4th, 2023

The astronauts who will fly on NASA’s Artemis 2 mission are set to break records and establish a number of firsts. But for one crew member, being first is less important than what will come next.

