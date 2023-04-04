Newly named Artemis 2 crew to notch many firsts on historic moon mission
Submit on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 17:11
The astronauts who will fly on NASA’s Artemis 2 mission are set to break records and establish a number of firsts. But for one crew member, being first is less important than what will come next.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.