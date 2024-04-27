Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft will not fly private missions yet, officials say
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is about to make its first launch May 6 with NASA astronauts on board. Unlike SpaceX, however, Boeing has not yet announced any private missions.
