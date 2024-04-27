Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft will not fly private missions yet, officials say

Submit on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 19:11

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is about to make its first launch May 6 with NASA astronauts on board. Unlike SpaceX, however, Boeing has not yet announced any private missions.

