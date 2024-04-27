Astronomers just discovered a comet that could be brighter than most stars when we see it next year. Or will it?
Submit on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 21:11
Although it is still more than 18 months from its closest approach to Earth and the sun, comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS already has social media buzzing, with optimistic articles being written about how it could be a spectacular sight.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 27th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.