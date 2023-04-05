In ‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ novel ‘Cataclysm’ the Path of the Open Hand strikes again
The new “Star Wars: The High Republic – Cataclysm” novel lands on April 4 from Random House Worlds, with Axel Greylark aiding the Jedi in this latest prequel adventure.
