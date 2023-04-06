Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

‘Potentially hazardous’ skyscraper-size asteroid will zip past Earth on April 6

Submit on Thursday, April 6th, 2023 23:11

The potentially hazardous asteroid 2023 FM is larger than a 40-story building and will zoom within 7.5 lunar distances from Earth on Thursday, April 6, according to NASA.

