Northrop Grumman names cargo craft for fallen Columbia astronaut Laurel Clark
Submit on Friday, April 7th, 2023 21:11
A NASA astronaut whose first spaceflight was the ill-fated final mission of the space shuttle Columbia is being remembered by Northrop Grumman with the naming of the “S.S. Laurel Clark” cargo craft.
