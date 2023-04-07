Satellite News

Northrop Grumman names cargo craft for fallen Columbia astronaut Laurel Clark

A NASA astronaut whose first spaceflight was the ill-fated final mission of the space shuttle Columbia is being remembered by Northrop Grumman with the naming of the “S.S. Laurel Clark” cargo craft.

