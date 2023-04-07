Eerie ring of red light flashes like a massive UFO above Italy. What was it?
An enormous halo of red light flashed in the night sky above Italy before disappearing within milliseconds. It was likely caused by an electromagnetic pulse from a nearby thunderstorm.
