Monster black hole may have killed this galaxy’s star-forming power, James Webb Space Telescope reveals

Submit on Friday, April 7th, 2023 19:11

New James Webb Space Telescope observations reveal that the galaxy GS-9209 had its star-forming power abruptly “quenched” by mysterious forces after millions of years of productivity.

«
»
