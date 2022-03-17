Satellite News

Gilat’s Electronically Steerable Antenna (ESA) for IFC achieves breakthrough

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced a breakthrough in electronically steerable antenna (ESA) technology for in-flight connectivity (IFC) with the conclusion of flight tests conducted by Airbus Defence and Space, marking the successful completion of the final phase of the five-year Clean Sky 2 IFC ESA project. Connectivity was demonstrated on Spacecom’s Amos-17 advanced digital Ka band satellite.

