Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Runaway supermassive black hole is hurtling through space followed by tail of infant stars (video)

Submit on Friday, April 7th, 2023 17:11

The Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a runaway supermassive black hole racing through space followed by a tail of infant stars 200,000 light-years long.

Related posts:

  1. ISRO Chairman Does Not See Negative Impact From GSLV Failure That Destroyed Insat 4-C
  2. Cable TV Providers on Dealing With Customers
  3. The huge ship stuck in the Suez Canal is visible from space (satellite photos)
  4. NASA water-hunting moon cubesat ready to launch with SpaceX

This entry was posted on Friday, April 7th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy