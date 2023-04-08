Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope studies wreckage of titanic cosmic explosion (video, photo)

Submit on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 20:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has investigated the wreckage of a titanic cosmic explosion, capturing a stunning image of the supernova remnant known as Cassiopeia A.

Related posts:

  1. GeoEye Warns Of Further Delay For GeoEye-1
  2. Enhancing Your Home Lifestyle With Satellite TV
  3. High Definition TV – Is There a Need?
  4. Save $300 on the Meade 16MP Monochrome Deep Sky Imager IV

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy