James Webb Space Telescope studies wreckage of titanic cosmic explosion (video, photo)
Submit on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 20:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has investigated the wreckage of a titanic cosmic explosion, capturing a stunning image of the supernova remnant known as Cassiopeia A.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.