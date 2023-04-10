Satellite News

Sultan Al Neyadi to perform 1st spacewalk by an Arab astronaut this month

Submit on Monday, April 10th, 2023 17:11

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is scheduled to become the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk on April 28, 2023. Al Neyadi is aboard the International Space Station for a six-month mission.

