Sultan Al Neyadi to perform 1st spacewalk by an Arab astronaut this month
Submit on Monday, April 10th, 2023 17:11
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is scheduled to become the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk on April 28, 2023. Al Neyadi is aboard the International Space Station for a six-month mission.
This entry was posted on Monday, April 10th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.