New kind of pulsar may explain how mysterious ‘black widow’ systems evolve

Submit on Monday, April 10th, 2023 19:13

Astronomers have identified a new kind of pulsar that consumes an orbiting companion, filling in a missing link about how some of the strangest systems in the universe evolve.

