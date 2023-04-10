New kind of pulsar may explain how mysterious ‘black widow’ systems evolve
Submit on Monday, April 10th, 2023 19:13
Astronomers have identified a new kind of pulsar that consumes an orbiting companion, filling in a missing link about how some of the strangest systems in the universe evolve.
