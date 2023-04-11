Satellite News

Jean Schulz awarded NASA achievement medal for sending Snoopy to the moon

Jean Schulz, the widow of Peanuts’ creator Charles M. Schulz, has been recognized for being a “huge champion” of NASA and inspiring millions of people around the world by sending Snoopy to the moon.

