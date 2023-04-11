The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will ‘rewind’ the universe. Here’s how
A new simulation showing millions of galaxies demonstrates how the Nancy Grace Roman space telescope will turn back the clock for astronomers and help them investigate lingering cosmic mysteries.
