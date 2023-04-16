Strange radio signals detected from Earth-like planet could be a magnetic field necessary for life
Submit on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 19:11
Earth’s magnetic field protects life on our blue planet — and astronomers just found evidence of a magnetic field on a rocky exoplanet 12 light-years away.
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.