Rare red asteroids around Neptune could reveal the secrets of the early solar system
Submit on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 20:11
Scientists have observed that some of Neptune’s Trojan asteroids are deep red, possibly revealing what asteroids may have been like in the early days of the solar system.
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.