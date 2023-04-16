Satellite News

Rare red asteroids around Neptune could reveal the secrets of the early solar system

Scientists have observed that some of Neptune’s Trojan asteroids are deep red, possibly revealing what asteroids may have been like in the early days of the solar system.

