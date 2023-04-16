Underwater spacewalks recreate the ‘moon’ in a giant NASA pool (photos)
Submit on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 21:11
NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory has trained spacewalking astronauts in a pool for 30 years. Now a part of the facility is changing to address a forecast demand for moon missions.
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.