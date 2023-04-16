What time is SpaceX’s 1st Starship and Super Heavy launch on April 17?
Submit on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 21:11
SpaceX is counting down to its first ever launch of the world’s biggest rocket, its towering Starship vehicle, on April 17, but exactly when the rocket will fly depends on several factors.
This entry was posted on Sunday, April 16th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.