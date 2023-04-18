Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Light this candle: SpaceX taking orders for Starship model with rocket engine torch

Submit on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 01:12

As the first space launch of the world’s most powerful rocket looms, you can now “light” or “land” your own Starship. SpaceX debuted new models of its stainless steel spacecraft.

